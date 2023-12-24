Uganda Premier League Champions Vipers SC have on Sunday evening confirmed parting ways with their head coach Leonard Neiva.

The decision comes in the wake of a 3-2 home loss to table leaders BUL FC on Friday. This was the first loss at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende in two years.

“Vipers Sports Club informs its stakeholders and general public that it has by mutual consent ended its contractual relationship with Mr. Leonard Martins Neiva (Head Coach) effective December 23rd, 2023.” Reads a statement on the club website.

Neiva joined the Venoms on 20th June this year replacing Alex Isabirye who had guided the club to their first domestic double.

Despite the club making several signings and beefing up the team, the performance on the pitch has been questionable for many.

First, the club could not go far in the CAF Champions League, dropping out at the preliminary round against Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy.

In the league, the team has also struggled to find a winning streak.

The loss to BUL FC on Friday was therefore the last straw that broke the camel’s back.