Uganda Premier League side URA FC has beefed up the technical bench with its legend Robert `Mwenda’ Ssentongo.

Ssentongo has been brought on board to join head coach David Obua together with the other members of the coaching team. He will work closely with the strikers to ensure that they pick some of his traits.

Ssentongo needs no introduction having scooped the Golden Boot thrice during the 2011/12 campaign (13 goals), 2014/15 (15 goals), and 2015/16 (18 goals).

During his time at the club, he helped the Tax Collectors win one UPL title and two Uganda Cups. So in this case he will need to work with the boys to see that they net more goals.

According to the club website, URA FC has promised that it will keep giving its former players opportunities to serve the club they once represented to keep the conveyor belt running.

URA returns to action on Friday, December 29 as they host Mbarara City at Metha Stadium in Lugazi.

With 17 points gathered from 12 games played, URA is seventh on the 16-team log.