Friday December 29, 2023

URA vs Mbarara City – Lugazi 4pm

NEC vs Bright Stars – Lugogo 7pm

After a humiliating 5-2 loss to Express FC, NEC return to action with another home tie against Soltilo Bright Stars under the floodlights on Friday.

Hussein Mbalangu’s men looked frail against the Red Eagles and want to turn things around immediately.

However, their last four games have produced just one win with two defeats and as many draws in the process.

They face an improved side in Joseph Mutyaba’s men who have lost just one of their last five games.

However, their last visit to Lugogo under floodlights didn’t go according to plan as they lost 3-0 to KCCA.

Currently, they are 10th with 14 points and victory will put them with in three points of NEC who sit 5th and can climb to 4th with a win.