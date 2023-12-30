Saturday Results

Express 2-0 Vipers

Wakiso Giants 0-1 SC Villa

Maroons 5-0 Gaddafi

Express FC piled more misery on champions Vipers with a 2-0 defeat at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

Ismail Kawawulo and Isaac Wagoina scored in either half to earn the Red Eagles all three points condemning the Venoms to a second successive defeat that drops them to fourth position on the log.

With Richard Wasswa in charge after the axing of Leonardo Leiva but saw his side concede in the 38th minute when Kawawulo slotted home a rebound off a wall from Emmanuel Wasswa free kick.

Credit: John Batanudde

Wagoina sealed victory for the hosts with a second goal in the 77th minute.

The victory takes Express to 8th position with 19 points, just five points below fourth placed Vipers.

It was a sweet win for Alex Isabirye who departed Vipers at the end of last season despite guiding the side to the league and cup double.

In other results, Maroons humbled Gaddafi 5-0 at Luzira while Villa edged Wakiso Giants 1-0 at Kyabaggu.