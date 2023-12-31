It was mixed emotions on Saturday as Express faithful were seen jubilating after the sweet victory while the Venoms were soaked in sorrow and pain after suffering yet another loss.

Express secured a 2-0 victory against Vipers in the Uganda Premier League at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

Shortly after the final whistle, the Express head coach revealed that the victory would give his troops the required confidence as they transit to find their right parking in the ongoing 2023/24 campaign.

“The victory gives us the right morale going into the next game as we seek to keep improving,” Isabirye told the club media.

“It’s always not just about winning but want means more is how we win. I am happy that the boys played under instructions and we managed to register maximum points on the day

“I am happy that we won the game. We played well and also kept safe. I think we deserved the victory and I congratulate the boys for the great work done,” he added.

Isma Kawawulo and Isaac Waigona scored the two goals as the Red Eagles registered a well-deserved victory.

On the other hand, Vipers suffered the second loss on the bounce after earlier falling 3-2 to log leaders BUL.

It was a sour pill for the Venoms to suffer a loss at the hands of their former coach. Isabirye was relieved from duties at Kitende after lifting the Uganda Premier League and Uganda Cup.

The victory was a quick reminder that Isabirye is doing a great job of finding rhythm and floating magic for Express which at one moment looked like a sinking ship.

The gaffer has now been in charge of the Red Eagles taking care of four games. Among those two are victories against NEC (5-1) and Vipers (2-0) after falling to Villa and Kitara.

The Red Eagles move to the eighth position with 19 points after 13 games. Express will turn guns to Arua Hill SC on Wednesday, January 3 at Paridi Stafium in Adjumani.