At the start of the Uganda Women’s 7s squad announcement for the HSBC World Rugby 7s Challenger Dubai at Kyadondo Rugby Club, a count of the players quickly raised an alert that someone was missing. There were eleven in attendance – one short of the expected twelve.

When Coach Charles Onen finished listing them, it was known that the player was Emilly Lekuru. To the delight of the media present. Onen explained that Lekuru had to return to work after the team’s morning training session.

The Uganda Women’s 7s squad for HSBC World Rugby 7s Challenger 2024 Dubai Credit: John Philip Mugabi

During the 2023 season, Lekuru’s omission from the national women’s 7s fold caused a stir within the rugby fraternity until it was eventually settled by an investigative piece written by Swaib Raul Kanyike in the Daily Monitor.

Lekuru had last featured for the country during the 2021 Safari 7s at Nyayo National Stadium. And now, after over two years on the sidelines, the 2023 Nile Special 7s Series top scorer is back.

With Mary Gloria Ayot, she is one of the two changes made to the squad that won the Safari 7s in November last year. Ayot and Lekuru replace Unity Namulala and Grace Kateesa who had made their debuts in Nairobi that weekend.

Uganda Women’s 7s Squad for Dubai:

Peace Lekuru (Avengers) – captain Rachel Mufuwa (Black Pearls) Maimuna Nassozi (Avengers) Mary Gloria Ayot (Thunderbirds) Lydia Namabiro (Black Pearls) Sarah Kirabo (Avengers) Agnes Nakuya (Thunderbirds) – vice-captain Sandra Amoli Lona (Thunderbirds) Ritta Nadunga (Black Pearls) Yvonne Najjuma (Thunderbirds) Grace Nabaggala (Kisubi Lady Pacers) Emilly Lekuru (Black Pearls)

Technical Bench:

Head Coach: Charles Onen

Charles Onen Team Manager: Prossy Nakakande

Prossy Nakakande Physiotherapist: Nelson Mayeku

Uganda will miss the services of playmaker Grace Auma who is still out due to an ankle injury she sustained during the 2023 Africa Women’s 7s in Tunisia.

The team will travel to Dubai on Monday afternoon. Their maiden campaign at the 7s Challenger will begin on Friday, January 12, 2024, against Belgium in Pool A.