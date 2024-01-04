Uganda Women’s 7s have been forced to make a late change to the squad travelling to Dubai, UAE for the HSBC World Rugby 7s Challenger 2024 opener.

Speedster Emilly Lekuru, who was expected to make a comeback to the 7s fold after over twenty-five weeks, will not make the trip due to work commitments.

Coach Charles Onen confirmed the developments with Kawowo Sports in a phone call on Thursday afternoon.

Lekuru, an accounting graduate from Makerere University Business School (MUBS), is employed with Rugby Tackling Life – RTL Uganda, a non-governmental organisation whose work is to empower Ugandan girls and women with life skills and opportunities through rugby.

She works alone in the finance and accounting department of RTL which employs just six individuals, including Helen Koyokoyo Buteme that leads the organisation.

Onen revealed that the union is already working to process flight tickets and the visa for the yet-to-be-confirmed player who will replace Lekuru. The possible options from the extended training squad, Onen revealed, include Janat Nandudu and Unity Namulala.

The contingent will depart on Monday morning for the tournament which will kick off four days later on Friday, January 14, 2024, at The Sevens Stadium.

Rugby Tackling Life could not be reached for comment via their known telephone contact by press time.