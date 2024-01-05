Uganda Rugby Union has confirmed Janat Nandudu as the latest addition to the women’s travelling squad for the HSBC World Rugby 7s Challenger opener in Dubai.

Nandudu, twenty-two, replaces Emilly Lekuru who withdrew from the squad on Thursday afternoon due to work commitments.

Until she was summoned to the national team in July 2023, Nandudu played for Mbale Eagles in the Eastern Region.

She made positive impressions during the 2023 Nile Special 7s Series in which select national team sides participated. She scored twelve tries in three circuits to finish as the second-best try scorer behind captain Peace Lekuru.

“Playing for the Lady Cranes has been a dream of mine. I am very excited for this journey and I can’t wait to contribute on the pitch,” Nandudu said to the 2bob Sports blog.

Uganda Women are the only debutants at the 7s Challenger this season. Their campaign will begin on Friday, January 12, 2024, in Pool A.