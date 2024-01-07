Sunday Results

URA 0-0 SC Villa

Vipers SC 3-0 Busoga United

Vipers beat 10-man Busoga United 3-0 at Kitende to move within three points of log leaders BUL as the first round ended.

Eric Kambale, Milton Karisa and Abubaker Lawal scored the goals for the Venoms who are now on 30 points leaving the visitors languishing in the relegation zone.

Kambale opened the scores early in the 5th minute with a good finish after a good pass from Yunus Sentamu and he turned provider in the 23rd minute when his pass found Karisa who slotted home.

Lawal put the icing on the cake in the 60th minute scoring from the penalty spot after right back Grant Matsiko was fouled in the area.

Busoga United ended the match with a man less after goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya was given a second booking.

In the early kick off, SC Villa missed an opportunity to climb to 3rd position after firing blanks in the goalless draw with URA at Lugazi.

The Jogoos end the first round with 26 points in 5th position while URA stay 8th with 21 points.

The league goes into a month’s break before resumption on February 7 when Vipers visit Arua Hill in Adjumani.