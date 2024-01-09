Saying goodbye is one of the hardest assignments to accomplish more so if you relay it to a person you love or cherish.

Midfielder Gadafi Wahab has finally bid farewell to Arua Hill, a club he has held dear to his heart from the time he joined.

What started as a colourful marriage to a new strong team in the West Nile, Gadafi departs Arua Hill at a time when it’s glued on the bottom of the Uganda Premier League log.

“With a lot of thoughts and emotions, allow me to say goodbye to the mighty Arua Hill family. I want to wish the fans, players and managers all the best,” he opened up.

“I will continue supporting the club where possible. I know it will be from a distance but I pray they yield better results in the second round,” he added.

Gadafi further noted that even though he leaves the club in a worrying state, it also managed to give him beautiful moments on and off the pitch.

“Yes, the club has given me a number of good moments. But I think the best of all was the victory against Vipers SC at home. It was the first time we were playing Vipers simply because the game was playing its first top-tier campaign.”

Gadafi has spent two and a half years at Arua Hill. He played 65 UPL games where he scored 11 goals and also made 17 assists.

He will be remembered for a great character that kept him donning the Arua Hill jersey even after many players opted to walk away due to financial constraints.