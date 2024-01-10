Days after going through the back door of Arua Hill SC, several clubs have come out seeking to get hold of Gadafi Wahab’s signature.

While speaking to Kawowo Sports, the former Arua Hill captain revealed that NEC FC, Vipers SC, KCCA FC, BUL FC, Kitara FC and Rwandan Clubs have already expressed interest in his services.

However, reliable reports reaching this website indicate that newly promoted Uganda Premier League side NEC FC are leading the race to capture Gadafi.

Talks between the two parties are in advanced stages and an agreement might be concluded before the end of this week or early next week.

If the deal materialises, Gadafi will reunite with his former Onduparaka captain Rashid Okocha as well as Bosco Dudu with whom they have worked at club (Onduparaka) and province (West Nile) level.

Gadafi said goodbye to Arua Hill after a marriage of two and a half years. However, his experience, agility and deadball speciality are a good addition to any club.

NEC FC are currently in the seventh position with 24 points after playing 15 games. At the start of the second round, the Lugogo-based side will lock horns with Busoga United at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.