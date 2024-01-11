Forward Anita Namata is the first mid season transfer signing for reigning FUFA Women Super League Champions Kampala Queens FC.

The Queens of Soccer confirmed that Namata joined them on a one-year deal from Kenyan outfit Vihiga Queens FC.

“Namata joins us from FKF Women Premier League side Vihiga Queens on a one year contract deal.” Reads the statement from the club.

She comes at the time when the club has seen some players leave. Last week, striker Fazila Ikwaput moved to India’s Gokulam Kerala FC.

Additionallly, Margret Kunihira and Grace Aluka joined Ceasaai Queens in Tanzania while Resty Nanziri moved to B93 in Denmark.

Namata comes with experience having featured for several clubs including Kawempe Muslim, Uganda Martyrs Lubaga and She Corporate.

She has also featured for the national team (Crested Cranes) over the years.