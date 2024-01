World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 – Round One Results:

Women: Belgium 14-05 Uganda

Men: Germany 19-05 Uganda

The best photos from Uganda’s matches during the first round of the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

Uganda’s Round Two matches are at 4.40 p.m. EAT for the women and 5.58 p.m. EAT for the men.