World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 Dubai – Women’s Day One Results:

Round One: Belgium 14-05 Uganda

Belgium 14-05 Uganda Round Two: Thailand 19-07 Uganda

Uganda Women have officially participated in their maiden World Rugby 7s Challenger tournament after completing Day One of the opening round in Dubai, UAE.

But, to summarise how our day at The Sevens Stadium went, it was a rude welcome from Belgium and Thailand during Pool A’s matches.

In Round One, Belgium outlasted Uganda in the closing minutes of the match to win by 14-05 after Uganda had led at the break. Agnes Nakuya’s yellow card opened the door for Belgium – last year’s second ranked team – to strike us at the death.

In Round Two, Thailand overpowered Uganda and beat them by 19-07 points under the floodlights. Uganda attempted to play a physical match that did not yield positive returns and we fell short again on the day.

Both coach Charles Onen and captain Peace Lekuru, speaking to Kawowo Sports after the matches said the tournament is a valuable experience and platform for us to learn.

Uganda will complete our pool matches on the morning of Day Two against Papua New Guinea.