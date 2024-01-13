World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 Dubai – Knockout Fixtures

Women (Cup Quarterfinal): Belgium vs Uganda

Belgium vs Uganda Men (9th place Playoff): Uganda vs Mexico

Uganda has posted contrasting results from the pool phase during the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 in Dubai, UAE.

The Women qualified for the Cup Quarterfinals while the Men did not make it through.

Uganda Women will face Belgium in a repeat of Pool A’s first round. Belgium won it 14-05 to top the pool while Uganda progressed on points difference after seeding.

Unfortunately for Uganda Men, the points difference was not enough to sneak through hence dropping to the placement matches.

They will meet Mexico again for a highest-possible ninth-place finish, way below the expected mark.