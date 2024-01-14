World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 Dubai – Men’s 9th Place Semifinal

Result: Uganda 50-00 Mexico

Uganda Men played the ninth-place playoff semifinal how they should have done in our final pool match. Same opponent Mexico. Same 26-00 halftime score. But the difference was all in the second half.

In the pool match, they won by 40-14 but those two tries conceded from their own faults cost them a place in the Cup Quarterfinals. Isaac Massanganzira, standing in for injured vice-captain Aaron Ofoyrwoth, said the team “crumbled under own own pressure” when push came to shove.

🎤 @Uganda_Sevens' Isaac Massanganzira sheds light on why Uganda Men had a poor start during #7sChallengerSeries in Dubai.#NileSpecialRugby pic.twitter.com/cMgYP2yFo5 — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) January 13, 2024

But later in the placement semifinal, they had learnt their lesson and thus, gave Mexico no sniff at their tryline.

A clinical half-century from tries by Timothy Kisiga, Alex Aturinda, Adrian Kasito, William Nkore, and speedsters Denis Etwau (3) and Roy Kizito. Nkore, stepping up in Ofoyrwoth’s absence, kicked five of the eight conversions.

That’s what Coach Tolbert Onyango had wanted to see from the start and together with his charges, they went back to the drawing board in search of some redemption.

🎤 @Uganda_Sevens coach Tolbert Onyango can finally afford to smile after Uganda Men beat Mexico in the #7sChallengerSeries 9th place playoff.



And also provides an update on Aaron Ofoyrwoth's injury.#NileSpecialRugby pic.twitter.com/KLEGXVtABX — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) January 13, 2024

Uganda will now play for maximum possible points in the ninth-place playoff final against Portugal at 11.21 p.m. EAT.