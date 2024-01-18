Uganda men’s and women’s national teams returned from the World Rugby HSBC 7s Challenger in Dubai early this week with mixed results. While the men only participated and settled for ninth place, the women competed and bagged a record fourth place.

However, in and amongst this ambivalence, some women and men were on top of their game for the country. These are the leaders on Uganda’s scorecard from the tournament played at The Sevens Stadium.

Sandra Amoli Lona and Peace Lekuru Credit: John Philip Mugabi

Women

Rising sensation Grace Nabaggala and captain Peace Lekuru carried the country on their shoulders in Dubai. Of the twelve tries scored by Uganda, ten (five apiece) were theirs. The remaining two tries were scored by Sandra Amoli Lona and Agnes Nakuya.

Kicking duties were distributed amongst Nabaggala (2 conversions), Lona (1 conversion), and Yvonne Najjuma (1 conversion).

Denis Etwau and Adrian Kasito Credit: John Philip Mugabi

Men

Uganda recorded a handsome total of twenty-one tries scored by seven players. Adrian Kasito, with seven tries including a hat trick against Mexico in the pool phase, led the charts. He is followed by Denis Etwau and Alex Aturinda (4 tries each), Roy Kizito and Timothy Kisiga (2 tries each), and Isaac Massanganzira and William Nkore (1 try each).

Nkore, getting game time after Aaron Ofoyrwoth’s injury, was the go-to kicker. He topped up Ofoyrwoth’s three conversions with nine off his right boot.