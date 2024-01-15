Peace Lekuru during Uganda vs Argentina on day three of the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 at the Sevens Stadium on 14 January, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Credit: Mike Lee - KLC fotos for World Rugby

World Rugby adjusted, and relaxed, the requirements for nations in the Sevens Challenger to gain core status for the SVNS Series. In 2024, just making the top four will be enough to join the big boys and girls.

This video explains how the new format will work

Uganda Women, on our first attempt during the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 in Dubai, achieved that milestone. Incredible!

Despite China ending our dream run in the Cup Semifinals and relegating us to the Bronze Medal match, the job in Dubai had already been done.

Uganda lost the Bronze Medal to Argentina by 45-05 points and concluded their campaign with two wins out of six matches played.

This gallant effort earned the team valuable points that will count towards booking a ticket to the final qualification tournament in Madrid later in May.

On the other hand, the Uganda Men fell below expected standards when they fought for ninth place in the men’s competition.

see how the men performed

Both teams will return home on Monday afternoon. The next tournament will be on March 8-10 in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Ernest Akorebirungi joined Kawowo Sports in July 2019 after one year as a student volunteer at the Makerere University Games Union. In his role as rugby correspondent, he offers unique insight and analysis...

