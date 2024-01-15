World Rugby adjusted, and relaxed, the requirements for nations in the Sevens Challenger to gain core status for the SVNS Series. In 2024, just making the top four will be enough to join the big boys and girls.

Just a few hours left before the #SevensChallenger 2024 kicks off at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai, UAE.



I'll be keeping my eye on the Uganda Men's & Women's 7s national teams as both teams work towards qualifying for our first-ever World Series.pic.twitter.com/yPFXma2nRr — Akor’ebirungi (@ErnestAkor) January 12, 2024 This video explains how the new format will work

Uganda Women, on our first attempt during the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 in Dubai, achieved that milestone. Incredible!

Despite China ending our dream run in the Cup Semifinals and relegating us to the Bronze Medal match, the job in Dubai had already been done.

Uganda lost the Bronze Medal to Argentina by 45-05 points and concluded their campaign with two wins out of six matches played.

This gallant effort earned the team valuable points that will count towards booking a ticket to the final qualification tournament in Madrid later in May.

On the other hand, the Uganda Men fell below expected standards when they fought for ninth place in the men’s competition.

Both teams will return home on Monday afternoon. The next tournament will be on March 8-10 in Montevideo, Uruguay.