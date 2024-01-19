19 January 2024

Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny, Abidjan 5pm (EAT)

Following their impressive first games in the 2024 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations campaign, Cape Verde and Mozambique target a round of 16 slot when they square off on Friday.

Cape Verde stunned five-time champions Ghana with a 2-1 win in their opener while Mozambique held record holders Egypt in a 2-2 draw conceding a late penalty.

A win for the Blue Sharks will ensure passage to the last sixteen while it will be almost done for the Mambas as well if they pick maximum points.

Some interesting facts ahead of this highly anticipated to be entertaining clash on Friday.

This will be the first ever meeting at the Africa Cup of Nations between the two nations.

A win for Cape Verde could ensure progress from the group stages for the third time in four attempts

Mozambique are still in search for a first victory at the AFCON finals (D3, L10).

Their two goals against Egypt means Mozambique have scored two or more goals in five international matches in eight matches.

Six of Mozambique’s last eight internationals saw both teams score.

In the past four meetings, all coming in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Cape Verde has won two and lost one. (D1).