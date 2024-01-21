Sunday January 21, 2024

Stade Laurent Pokou 8pm (EAT)

Troubled Tanzania lock horns with Zambia in a fixture they must at least get a point to avoid early exit from the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Taifa Stars lost their opening game 3-0 to Morocco and got their youngster Novatus Miroshi sent off later in the second half.

In the aftermath, their coach Adel Amrouche was suspended for eight matches by CAF for his anti-Morocco comments which prompted the TFF to sack him.

This leaves the East African side without a head coach ahead of this clash and the suspension of Amrouche came with a $ 10,000 fine for the federation.

Meanwhile, Zambia who drew 1-1 with DR Congo will fancy their chances against the Taifa Stars as they aim to end a winless run in the Afcon since 2012 when they won the title.

Here are the interesting facts, figures and statistics.

Zambia are winless in the Afcon finals since 2012 when they won the trophy under Renard Herve. (D6, L1)

Taifa Stars are still looking for their first win at the Afcon finals with this being their third time to play at the tournament.

Defeat against Chipolopolo will mean four straight defeats for the Taifa Stars at the Afcon.

The Taifa Stars failed to score in any of their three recent losses, and haven’t netted more than a single goal in any of their last 13 matches!

Zambia failed to score in only one of their last nine meetings with Tanzania.