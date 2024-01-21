Overview:
Morocco now has four points from two games and leads the pool. Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is second with two points off two matches.
AFCON 2023 Group F (Round 2):
- Morocco 1-1 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
Morocco and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) played to a 1-all draw in group F of AFCON 2023 at the Laurent Pokou stadium in San Pedro city on Sunday evening.
Paris Saint Germain’s right back Achraf Hakimi Mouh gave the Atlas Lions the lead inside the opening six minutes to take the lead.
Silas Katompa Mvumpa who turns out for VFB Stuttgart in Germany stabbed home the equalizer off Elia Lina Meschak (Young Boys)’s inviting cut back with 14 minutes to end the game.
Mvumpa was named man of the match as the tempers flared after the duel.
Morocco who earlier humiliated a 10-man Tanzanian side now has four points from two games and leads the pool.
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is second with two points off two matches.
Zambia is currently third with a single point prior to their second game against Tanzania later on Sunday evening.
In the last group games, DRC will face Tanzania and Morocco will take on Zambia.
All Results So far:
Group F:
- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia
- Morocco 3-0 Tanzania
- Morocco 1-1 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
Group E:
- Mali 2-0 South Africa
- Tunisia 0-1 Namibia
- Mali 1-1 Tunisia
Group D:
- Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania
- Algeria 1-1 Angola
- Mauritania 2-3 Angola
- Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso
Group C:
- Cameroon 1-1 Guinea
- Senegal 3-0 The Gambia
- Senegal 3-1 Cameroon
- Guinea 2-1 The Gambia
Group B:
- Egypt 2-2 Mozambique
- Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde
- Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique
- Egypt 2-2 Ghana
Group A:
- Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea
- Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau
- Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria
- Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau