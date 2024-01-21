Overview: Morocco now has four points from two games and leads the pool. Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is second with two points off two matches.

AFCON 2023 Group F (Round 2):

Morocco 1-1 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Morocco and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) played to a 1-all draw in group F of AFCON 2023 at the Laurent Pokou stadium in San Pedro city on Sunday evening.

Paris Saint Germain’s right back Achraf Hakimi Mouh gave the Atlas Lions the lead inside the opening six minutes to take the lead.

Silas Katompa Mvumpa who turns out for VFB Stuttgart in Germany stabbed home the equalizer off Elia Lina Meschak (Young Boys)’s inviting cut back with 14 minutes to end the game.

Mvumpa was named man of the match as the tempers flared after the duel.

Morocco who earlier humiliated a 10-man Tanzanian side now has four points from two games and leads the pool.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is second with two points off two matches.

Zambia is currently third with a single point prior to their second game against Tanzania later on Sunday evening.

In the last group games, DRC will face Tanzania and Morocco will take on Zambia.

All Results So far:

Group F:

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia

Zambia Morocco 3-0 Tanzania

Tanzania Morocco 1-1 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Group E:

Mali 2-0 South Africa

South Africa Tunisia 0-1 Namibia

Namibia Mali 1-1 Tunisia

Group D:

Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania

Mauritania Algeria 1-1 Angola

Angola Mauritania 2-3 Angola

Angola Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso

Group C:

Cameroon 1-1 Guinea

Guinea Senegal 3-0 The Gambia

The Gambia Senegal 3-1 Cameroon

Guinea 2-1 The Gambia

Group B:

Egypt 2-2 Mozambique

Mozambique Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

Cape Verde Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique

Mozambique Egypt 2-2 Ghana

Group A:

Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau

Guinea Bissau Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria

Nigeria Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau