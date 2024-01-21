Sunday January 21, 2024

Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium 11pm (EAT)

Following an abysmal start to the TotalEnergies 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, South Africa have no room for error when they meet fellow Cosafa side Namibia.

The Bafana Bafana missed an early penalty in a defeat to Mali and must at least earn point to avoid exiting early from the competition.

Namibia stunned favourites Tunisia in their opening game which calls for vigilance from Hugo Broos’ men who know their opponents inside out as most play in the PSL.

The 1996 winners will hope to build on their unbeaten streak against the Namibians which they have faced ten times posting 6 victories including friendly matches.

Key stat: All but one of South Africa’s last nine games (including friendlies) finished with under 2.5 total goals.