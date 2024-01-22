Netball Nations Cup | Results

Uganda 60-65 New Zealand

England 59-61 Australia

Uganda suffered the second loss in the Netball Nations Cup after falling 65-60 to New Zealand at the Ovo Arena Wembley, London on Sunday afternoon.

The She Crane’s sorrow continued after losing 62-65 to hosts England in the opening game on Saturday.

However, Fred Mugerwa’s troops looked a much better side in the second game of the Four Nations Cup.

She Cranes kicked off slowly but surely keeping a keen eye on New Zealand’s attackers and the first quarter ended 15-15.

Mary Nuba Cholhok and Irene Eyaru were lethal in tehe circle and their hard work created a five-goal (31-29) lead for the She Cranes going into the half time.

New Zealand returned more coordinated and kept it right at the back. Mugerwa decided to throw Lillian Achola into the fray to try and reduce the damage.

Nevertheless, a few errors from the She Cranes gave New Zealand the edge as they snatched the lead going into the final quarter.

Even though Uganda fought to keep an arm’s distance within close range of New Zealand, once again they failed to ignite when it was needed most only to fall by five goals.

Uganda’s Starting Seven

GS – Mary Nuba Cholhok

GA – Irene Eyaru

WA – Sarah Nakiyunga

C – Magaret Bagaala

WD – Florence Adunia

GD – Sandra Nambirige

GK – Haniisha Muhameed