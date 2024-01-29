Overview: Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA) won the boys' football gold medal in the 2024 USSSA Elite schools championship. Jinja S.S and West Ville took silver and bronze respectively.

5th USSSA Elite Schools Tournament:

Boys Football:

Final : Jinja Secondary School 0 (4) – 0 (5) Jinja Progressive Academy

Third place: WestVille High School 2-0 Kawempe Muslim School

Girls Football (Played on round robin basis):

Gold : Kawempe Muslim School

Silver : Bon Consil Secondary School

Bronze: St Noa Girls School, Zzana

It is still too early to torch and predict into the 2024 sports season for the Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA).

The recently concluded USSSA Elite schools’ championship presented the institutions with a rough sketch and frame coming to the upcoming season that will entail competitions right from district, zones, nationals, East Africa (FEASSSA) and international events (ISF).

JIPRA players hoist high their trophy | Credit: Jale Morgan

Action between Jinja S.S (all blue) and Jinja Progressive Academy at Kakindu stadium | Credit: Jale Morgan

Boys’ football witnessed Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA) win 5-4 in a tense shoot-out over traditional rivals Jinja Secondary School after normal time had ended goal-less at Kakindu stadium.

JIPRA goalkeeper Adrian Isabirye was the hero with a penalty save as his teammates were all flawless with successful kicks.

JIPRA goalkeeper Adrian Isabirye with a crucial save in the penalty shoot-out | Credit: Jale Morgan

“We wanted this victory” JIPRA head coach Michael Ssebagala stated.

“It gives us the advantage over our opponents (Jinja S.S) before the qualifiers. I am happy for the performance and we shall keep improving in departments that did not look well” Ssebagala added.

Michael Ssebagala, JIPRA head coach (boys’ football) | Credit: Jale Morgan

Hassan Zzungu, head coach of Jinja S.S football team | Credit: Jale Morgan

His counterpart Hassan Zzungu was graceful in defeat. “Even with the silver, we showed character. We shall work on the grey patches on the team” Zzungu remarked.

Meanwhile, WestVille High School from Fort Portal edged Kawempe Muslim School 2-0 to take bronze.

In girls’ football, Kawempe Muslim School scooped gold after winning all their matches in the pool to win the round robin format.

Bon Consil S.S took silver and St Noa Girls’ school Zzana settled for bronze.

Jinja Progressive Academy players run to celebate their shoot-out victory over rivals Jinja S.S at Kakindu stadium | Credit: Jale Morgan

Jinja S.S XI Vs JIPRA | Credit: Jale Morgan

JIPRA XI Vs Jinja S.S | Credit: Credit: Jale Morgan

At the Elite schools’ championship, schools also competed in Basketball (5X5 and 3X3), Netball, Handball and Volleyball.

Buddo S.S won the netball finale to take gold over St Baptist High School who settled for silver.

Bukedea Comprehensive School won two gold medals in Volleyball for the girls and boys.

Part of the crowd at the Kakindu stadium in Jinja that watched the final between JIPRA and Jinja S.S in the 2024 USSSA Elite schools championship | Credit: Jale Morgan