Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA) won the boys' football gold medal in the 2024 USSSA Elite schools championship. Jinja S.S and West Ville took silver and bronze respectively.
Boys Football:
- Final: Jinja Secondary School 0 (4) – 0 (5) Jinja Progressive Academy
- Third place: WestVille High School 2-0 Kawempe Muslim School
Girls Football (Played on round robin basis):
- Gold: Kawempe Muslim School
- Silver: Bon Consil Secondary School
- Bronze: St Noa Girls School, Zzana
It is still too early to torch and predict into the 2024 sports season for the Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA).
The recently concluded USSSA Elite schools’ championship presented the institutions with a rough sketch and frame coming to the upcoming season that will entail competitions right from district, zones, nationals, East Africa (FEASSSA) and international events (ISF).
Boys’ football witnessed Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA) win 5-4 in a tense shoot-out over traditional rivals Jinja Secondary School after normal time had ended goal-less at Kakindu stadium.
JIPRA goalkeeper Adrian Isabirye was the hero with a penalty save as his teammates were all flawless with successful kicks.
“We wanted this victory” JIPRA head coach Michael Ssebagala stated.
“It gives us the advantage over our opponents (Jinja S.S) before the qualifiers. I am happy for the performance and we shall keep improving in departments that did not look well” Ssebagala added.
His counterpart Hassan Zzungu was graceful in defeat. “Even with the silver, we showed character. We shall work on the grey patches on the team” Zzungu remarked.
Meanwhile, WestVille High School from Fort Portal edged Kawempe Muslim School 2-0 to take bronze.
In girls’ football, Kawempe Muslim School scooped gold after winning all their matches in the pool to win the round robin format.
Bon Consil S.S took silver and St Noa Girls’ school Zzana settled for bronze.
At the Elite schools’ championship, schools also competed in Basketball (5X5 and 3X3), Netball, Handball and Volleyball.
Buddo S.S won the netball finale to take gold over St Baptist High School who settled for silver.
Bukedea Comprehensive School won two gold medals in Volleyball for the girls and boys.