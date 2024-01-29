Overview: Sebatindira will now turn his focu to the preparations for the All Africa Games coming in Accra, Ghana (March 2024).

2024 World Table Tennis Youth Championship:

U-11 Winner : Joseph Sebatindira (Uganda)

: Joseph Sebatindira (Uganda) U-13 Winner: Joseph Sebatindira (Uganda)

Uganda’s Joseph Sebatindira is a special unique Table Tennis talent.

At 9 years old, Sebatindira has now got three gold medals in the World Youth Table Tennis championships.

Joseph Sebatindira, the world U-11 and U-13 youth Table Tennis champion

One gold medal was won in October 2023 in Cairo city, Egypt whilst the two latest gold medals were won in Qatar.

Sebatindira, accompanied by his coach Alvin Katumba successfully defended the U-11 title and added to his rich enviable collection the U-13 title.

He beat Saudi Arabia’s Faris Al Taher 3-0 to win the U-13 title.

Joseph Sebatindira upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport

“We wish to greatly congratulate Joseph and Alvin for this historic achievement. Ever Since Table Tennis (TT) was started in Uganda in 1952 by the Brothers of Christian Instruction, we had never won even a continental (African) Gold Medal.” Robert Jjagwe, president of Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) stated.

His two medals therefore become the very first World Gold Medals in the entire History of Table Tennis in Uganda and the same applies to his World Titles.

Joseph Sebatindira with Robert Jjagwe (president of Uganda Table Tennis Association)

He was deservedly accorded a hero’s welcome at Entebbe International Airport upon return home with the mother Betina Nakanwagi, UTTA president Robert Jjagwe, other Table Tennis players and the media among those who received them.

Focus now turns to the preparations for the All-Africa Games coming in Accra, Ghana (March 2024).

eph Sebatindira was recieved by other Table Tennis players