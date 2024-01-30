Overview: 2020 Uganda Open Amateur Golf champion John Lejirma leads the cast of the Kenyan team that also has vastly experienced players as Michael Karanga, Adel Balala, Elvis Muigua, Dennis Maara, Ebill Omollo, Sammy Mulama, Josphat Rono, Krisch Beiju and Danny Chelogoi.

The Kenya national golf team has arrived in Uganda ahead of the annual Victoria Cup contest.

The team delegation touched base at Entebbe International Airport on Tuesday morning and was straight away driven to Kampala where they will be accommodated.

They are expected to have a round of golf at the Uganda Golf Club, Kampala on Tuesday afternoon prior to the official practice round on Wednesday morning.

Head of delegation Philip Ochola and the chairman of the Kenya Golf Union is optimistic of a great performance.

“We are prepared as always and determined to win for the third time in a row and retain the trophy” a confident Ochola disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Kenya faces Uganda in the upcoming 2023 Victoria Cup due at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club, Kampala (31st January to 3rd February 2024).

2020 Uganda Open Amateur Golf champion John Lejirma leads the cast of the Kenyan team that also has vastly experienced players as Michael Karanga, Adel Balala, Elvis Muigua, Dennis Maara, Ebill Omollo, Sammy Mulama, Josphat Rono, Krisch Beiju and Danny Chelogoi.

John Patrick Van Liefland is the team head coach with David Ndung’u as the team manager.

John Lejirma, a member of Kenya Railway Golf Club (Credit: David Isabirye)

Meanwhile, the Uganda head coach Flavia Namakula named the final team of 10 players after the qualifiers with the likes of Joseph Reagan Akena, Ibrahim Bagalana, Amon Bwambale, Joseph Cwinya-ai, Joseph Kasozi, John Musimenta, Titus Okwong, Andrew Ssekibejja, Ibrahim Ssemakula and Elton Thembo are the players on team Uganda.

According to the team manager, Sam Kacungira, the captain of this team will be announced on Wednesday, 31st January 2024.

Schedule of events:

The official practice round will be on Wednesday, 31st January 2024, the same day as the flag raising ceremony.

Round one (Foursomes) and round two (Four balls, better ball) will be held on Thursday, 1st February 2024.

On Friday, 2nd February 2024 shall be round three (Foursomes) before round four on the same day for the four balls (better ball).

Round five will have the singles’ competition as well as the subsidiary event (stableford) before the closing ceremony.

View of the Uganda Golf Club from the gallery section of the 18th hole Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

About the Victoria Cup:

The Victoria Cup is an annual golf tournament between the national teams of Uganda and Kenya.

In 2022, the tournament returned after a two-year absence at Limuru club in Nairobi, Kenya with Kenya winning the tournament.

The 2023 edition was not held after a request from Kenya to postpone the event.

Teams’ composition:

Uganda: Joseph Reagan Akena, Ibrahim Bagalana, Amon Bwambale, Joseph Cwinya-ai, Joseph Kasozi, John Musimenta, Titus Okwong, Andrew Ssekibejja, Ibrahim Ssemakula and Elton Thembo

Kenya: John Lejirma, Michael Karanga, Adel Balala, Elvis Muigua, Dennis Maara, Ebill Omollo, Sammy Mulama, Josphat Rono, Krisch Beiju and Danny Chelogoi