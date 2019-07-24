Newly promoted Uganda Premier League side Kyetume Football Club has continued with the gradual process to beef up their team ahead of the up-coming 2019 – 2020 season.

After securing the services of experienced tactician George “Best” Nsiimbe, the club is sweet – talking a couple of players in a bid to win their hearts.

Nsiimbe was signed to replace Jackson “Mia – Mia” Mayanja who has since departed for greener pastures to the KMC, a Tanzanian Premier League club.

© Kawowo Sports | Aisha Nakato George ‘Best’ Nsimbe (right) is now at Kyetume FC as head coach

The Mukono Nakisunga based club is on a serious drive to lure as many as ten players to their side.

Leading the cast of new players currently training with the club is forward Baker Buyala.

The striker had an average season with Tooro United Football Club, scoring five goals in as many games.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Baker Buyala

Another five goals forward, Dickens Okwir (still contracted with Vipers Sports Club) is also training with Kyetume.

Okwir, like forward Buyala scored five goals at West Nile based Paidha Black Angels in the second half of the 2019 – 2020 Uganda Premier League season.

Musa Ssali, also a former Tooro United player is currently undergoing drills at Kyetume.

The club also has a couple of former Express FC players in right back Julius Ntambi, center half Shafik “Nana” Kakeeto and Sam Ssenkomi.

The latter has been out of competitive football for close to two seasons now because of unclear circumstances.

Veteran hard-working winger Siraje Turyamureeba, a former servant at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and lately Tooro United is also with Kyetume at the moment, same as Mata Kagimu, a creative midfielder.

In a bid to accommodate all these players, the club is planning to release a couple of players from their all-conquering squad of the previous season.

Players as Elukanah Nkugwa, a left footed winger have no business with the club in the up-coming season.

Kyetume was promoted to the Uganda Premier League at the end of the 2018 -2019 season alongside Wakiso Giants and Proline.

Wheras Wakiso Giants and Proline were the two directly promoted clubs from the Elgon and Rwenzori groups respectively, Kyetume gained their slot via a promotional play off, humbling Kansai Plasco 4-1 at the Star Time Stadium, Lugogo.