Utility player Hudu Mulikyi was no doubt among the best performers for Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club during the recently concluded 2018 – 2019 season.

A decent midfielder over the years, Mulikyi was deployed as a center half for as many as 20 matches in the previous season, as well as a right back towards the climax of the season.

He was outstanding with exceptional game reading antics with timely interceptions as well as patient build up of play from the back-line.

Given the awesome displays, he remained a darling to many rival clubs as the reigning league champions Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and money bugs Vipers Sports Club.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Hudu Mulikyi (middle) in action for URA last season

But, the intelligent former Maroons Football Club player has divided loyalty with a year left on his current employment current.

“I can not comment about my contract stand in the media but my agent has been approached by a number of clubs. So, it remains a club to club business affair. For me, my business is to concentrate and play football” Mulikyi noted when approached.

Kawowo Sports has established that Vipers director Lawrence Mulindwa is willing and determined to exploit the “Buy-out” clause embedded in the player’s contract.

It remains to be seen whether URA will lose Mulikyi, arguably one of their best players from last season.

The tax collectors have been the busies entity in the primary transfer window with close to six numbers.

Left winger Brian Majwega, striker Juma Ibrahim Dada, right back Ashraf Mandela, forward Arthur Ssemazi, Samuel Mwaka,midfielders Ivan “Kojja” Ntege, Hassan “Gaata” Kalega, David Bagoole, Ivan Sserubiri and Mikadadi Ssenyonga are some of the fresh recruits at the club managed by Sam Bamweyana Ssimbwa.

Next week, URA will play Mbarara City at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara during a Pilsner Super 8 fixture on Friday,