Uganda Cranes defender Henry Kalungi is lining up great things for this year’s charity drive under his organisation – The Henry Kalungi Foundation.

Among the fresh ideas he plans to work on include setting up a school and hospital.

With work intended to start this year, the 31 year-old alongside his wife plan to break ground for the facilities.

At the beginning of this year, Kalungi and his wife promised to extend support to the Uganda Volleyball Federation in a bid to build the sport. They also donated sports equipment to young footballers.

With another round of charity fast-approaching, the former Charlotte Independence player insists on his goal of permanently changing lives.

“This year for out charity, we plan to continue changing lives,” Kalungi told Kawowo Sports.

“We will for sure do our usual projects like the Christmas party, go to the villages to help people with basic needs.

“However, we will also break ground for a hospital and school we are trying to build in the village.

“The school will have sports facilities to develop talent for both boys and girls so we are excited for all these projects.”

Kalungi – who is currently holding out for a better deal to sign a fresh contract from any club – will be marking his fourth year in a row doing charity since December of 2016.