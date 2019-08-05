Pilsner Super 8 (3rd Quarter final):

Onduparaka 0 (4) – 0 (3) Tooro United

Onduparaka Football Club became the third side to progress to the semi-finals of the 2019 FUFA Pilsner Super eight tourney.

Christened as the caterpillars, Onduparaka who are currently coached by Charles Livingstone Mbabazi ejected Wasswa Bbosa’s Tooro United 4-3 in post match penalties at the Green Light Stadium in the West Nile district of Arua.

Normal time of this contest had ended goal-less.

Former Kitara FC forward Amisi Muwonge, substitute Malish Jamal (had replaced teenager Ezra Bida), new signing Dudu Ramathan and the returning prodigal son Abdulmalick Vitalis Tabu were on target for the home side.

Tabu Tabu curls home his penalty. He was also named man of the match, earning 200,000

Onduparaka Media Onduparaka players celebrate

Onduparaka goalkeeper Richard Anyama was on tip top form to save Godfrey Lwesibawa’s final kick after midfielder Paddy Muhumuza had blasted over the bar.

Tooro United’s Fredrick Kigozi, Ibrahim Kayiwa and Charles Musige scored their respective three penalties.

Tabu was named the pilsner man of the match, earning Shs 200,000 for the hard earned sweat.

The fourth and final quarter final will be played on Tuesday, 6th August 2019 when Wakiso Giants play host to KCCA at the Wakisha play ground (Kabake Kyabaggu Stadium).

Booked semi-final berths:

The first two clubs to have booked their slots in the semi-finals were Vipers and Mbarara City.

Vipers piped Proline 1-0 courtesy of Denis Mwemwezi’s headed goal at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo last Wednesday.

Mbarara City on the other hand eliminated Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) 2-0 at the Kakyeka Stadium.

Brian Aheebwa and the most prized jewel of the club Paul “Mucu” Mucureezi scored for the Ankole Lions who are now coached by Brian Ssenyondo.

Onduparaka XI:

Richard Anyama (G.K), Alex Gasper, Rashid Okocha, Ramadhan Dudu, Richard Ayiko, Ibrahim Faizul, Ezra Bida, Gadafi Wahab (Captain), Ceaser Okhuti, Salim Abdullah, Tabu Vitalis

Tooro United XI:

Chrispas Kusiima (G.K), Musa Mukasa, Arthur Kiggundu, Mike Kawooya, Isa Lumu, John Byamukama, Paddy Muhumuza, Ibrahim Kayiwa, Chares Mussige, Steven Omvia, Godfrey Lwesibawa

Subs:

Meddie Kibirige (G.K), Isa Mubiru, Frederick Kigozi, Timothy Musinguzi, Willy Kavuma, Denis Mugerwa, Derrick Tekkwo