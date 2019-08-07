As a budding footballer, talented gem Allan Kyambadde yearned for two aspirations in life – to play for the national football team, the Uganda Cranes and earn off his sweat in a professionally managed football league.

Back the days when Kyambadde featured for a fifth division club, Fire – Fire FC in his birth town of Mulago, a slumy surburb of Kampala City, his dream was to get better and better as he targeted the Uganda Cranes and featuring in a top league.

The 2013 – 2014 Uganda Premier League best footballer of the season has virtually surpassed the bare minimum with natural progress over the years.

Now that Kyambadde who also played at the prestigious Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Egypt has fulfilled the Uganda Cranes dream, next in line awaits playing in a professionally managed league.

Nick-named “Da Dictionary” for his speed and array of skills, Kyambadde is set to complete a dream transfer to Egypt top flight side El Gouna Football Club.

Kyambadde has been playing at 12 time Uganda Premier League champions KCCA FC, a club he joined last season after playing at Sports Club Villa.

His agent, Jens Leidewall who was in Egypt to follow up on the client during the AFCON choruses special songs of glory for the player.

“Allan Kyambadde to me is the Mo-Salah of Uganda. Over time, since he signed as Sports Club Villa, he was that promising player. We secure him a slot at KCCA because they could help with his development. Now, it is a win – win situation for the player and KCCA as he moves to Egypt for greener pastures. What I know from many is that Gouna Football Club have a good management Infrastructure. People there in the club dealing in a professional way and has good mentality – and in the next years Gouna will be on their way to be a top club in Egypt” Leidewall affirmed with confidence when Kawowo Sports contacted him.

Other Ugandans in Egypt:

In Egypt, he joins the ever swelling list of Ugandans to ply their trade in the North African country.

Midfielder Khalid Aucho crossed to Misr Lel Makkasa Sporting Club. He was followed by Abdu Lumala at Pyramids, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria) and lately former Vipers captain Tadeo Lwanga at Tanta Sports Club.

Striker Derrick Paul Nsibambi is also still contracted at Alexandria based Smouha Sports Club.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Allan Kyambadde in action against Mtibwa Sugar during the CAF Confederation Cup

As Kyambadde officially bids farewell to KCCA, he will be officially unveiled at his new home in the next 48 hours to open a new chapter in his life to fulfill the other dream – playing in a professionally managed league.

Kyambadde Profile:

Full Names: Allan Kyambadde

Allan Kyambadde Nick-name: Da Dictionary

Da Dictionary Date of Birth : 15 th January 1996

: 15 January 1996 Place of Birth: Mulago, Kampala

Mulago, Kampala Nationality: Uganda

Uganda Parents: Mathew Ssembuusi (Deceased) and Barbra Tenya

Mathew Ssembuusi (Deceased) and Barbra Tenya Strong Foot: Right

Right Academy : Extream Football academy

: Extream Football academy Clubs played for: Fire – Fire FC (Mulago), Express, Sports Club Villa, Vipers, KCCA

Fire – Fire FC (Mulago), Express, Sports Club Villa, Vipers, KCCA Dream Destiny: Chelsea Football Club

Chelsea Football Club Marital status : Single

: Single Favourite clubs: Express, Gor Mahia and Chelsea

Express, Gor Mahia and Chelsea Hobbies : Playing and watching soccer

: Playing and watching soccer Best Dish : Matooke, Rice and beans

: Matooke, Rice and beans Dream wheels: Range rover