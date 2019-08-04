Uganda Cranes holding midfielder Tadeo “Engineer” Lwanga signed with Egyptian top flight club Tanta Sports Club for two years on Sunday, 4th August 2019.

The former Vipers Sports Club captain was one of the 23 man team members for Uganda at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Tournament in Egypt.

He featured in two of the four games that Uganda Cranes played at the championship, albeit as a substitute.

Lwanga now joins the bandwagon of Ugandan players to pen deals with Egyptian top tier clubs.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Taddeo Lwanga on duty at Vipers

Earlier success stories were reported for Khalic Aucho who transfered to Misr Mikassa, Abdu Lumala – followed former Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre at Pyramids and lately Emmanuel Arnold Okwi who joined Ittihad Alexandria.

Tadeo is a known hard-worker on the field of play and a great organizer with awesome leadership skills.

He kicked started his professional career with Express Football Club a.k.a “Mukwano Gwa’bangi” in 2014.

Since that time, he has also played for Uganda’s most successful side Sports Club Villa Jogoo and lately Sports Club Vipers.

Most recently, he featured in the first leg of the Uganda Cranes CHAN 2020 qualifier game away to Somalia played in Djibouti and scored a rare goal in the 3-1 victory away.

He consequently missed the return leg where the Cranes won comfortably 4-1 to progress 7-2 on aggregate to the next level and will face Burundi.

About Tanta Sports Club:

Tanta Sports Club has been promoted to the top flight division – Egypt Premier League,

They achieved the feat with a 2-0 victory on the road away to Sidi Salem on 11 April 2019.

The club returned to the Egyptian Premier League after spending only one season in the Egyptian Second Division, as they were relegated from the Egyptian Premier League during the 2017/18 season.