National Basketball League | Friday, 9th August 2019 | Lugogo indoor stadium

KCCA Leopards Vs JKL Lady Dolphins – 6:30PM

Power Vs KIU Titans – 8:30PM

KIU Titans and Power have had almost similar performance in their recent outings.

Whereas Power have managed to win their last two games, they had had a bad spell losing to JKL Dolphins, City Oilers and Warriors.

Equally, KIU Titans have been on a downward spiral including falling to minnows Kampala University in their last game.

Financial struggles have seen KIU Titans implode with the Congolese duo of Dennis Balungu and Michael Bwanga and a couple of other players absconding from duty recently.

Whereas they are expected to return to the team as they face Power, their state of mind remains a doubt.

Head coach Brian Wathum is however optimistic that his charges are in good shape ahead of the game this Friday.

“It is a big game for both of us, especially for us we have been struggling. Power have also been on the same path. It is a big determinant in terms of helping us going to the post season. Some of the players who have not been featuring are back and I hope we can get the win and move to the next step.”

Power have managed to recover with two successive victories against Falcons and Ndejje University Angels.

In the absence of suspended Geoffrey Soro and Phillip Ameny, Libe Makala and center Brian Sivachi have used this as a blessing in disguise.

Sivachi was been key in the resurgence scoring a game high 18 points in the 84-75 win against Ndejje University.

Prior to that, he had scored 25 points as Power ran riot against Falcons.

In the same breath, Makala has also been outstanding in the last two games with 45 points in the last two games.

Power skipper Fahmy Ssebatindira is hopeful his team can win to keep the momentum ahead of the playoffs.

“It is a tough matchup but I think we are ready despite missing two key players who are suspended. It is an important game and we are targeting victory to help us keep the momentum ahead of the playoffs.”

In the Women’s division, JKL Lady Dolphins take on KCCA Leopards in a clash of titans.