Management at Uganda Prisons has postponed the intended training camp for the Maroons Football Club in Kenya.

No convincing reasons have been forwarded to the decision taken but the club chief executive officer Adams Hasiyo cites the limited time from the the club’s first game of the season away to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at Mandela National Stadium.

The intended training camp was postponed due to the Tight schedule as a result of the release of the fixtures.we had initially thought that the league would kick off in the second week of September. Adams Hasiyo, Maroons CEO

The traveling delegation had been set to depart on Friday evening for a week long training camp in Western Kenya where they would play three international club friendly matches.

Maroons, under new tactician Douglas Bamweyana has recruited massively in the primary players’ transfer window.

New faces as former Express and Bright Stars goalkeeper Ronald Mutebi, former BUL shot-stopper Hannington Ssebwalunyo, midfielder Davis Mayanja (from Express), left-back Hamim Ssemakula, Edward Kabona, Patrick Bayiga, Abraham Tusubira and Richardson Asaba, among others have been signed by the 1965 founded club.

Maroons kick off the new season on Friday, 30th August 2019 away to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.