Farouk Miya’s impressive form for his new club Konyaspor continued on Sunday night as he guided the side to their first league win of 2019-20 season.

The Uganda Cranes forward scored the solitary goal of the game as Konyaspor edged Denizlispor 1-0 at Denizli Atatürk Stadium.

Twitter | Konyaspor Farouk Miya celebrates with teammates

Miya, who has become a mainstay in Aykut Kocaman’s team since joining the club from Croatian side HNK Gorica, netted the goal in the 54th minute of the game.

The goal is Miya’s third in four appearances for the club but his second in the league.

Miya scored his first goal for Konyaspor in a 2-2 draw with Antalyaspor in the league, his second came during the 3-0 win over Keciorengucu in a friendly game.

Twitter | Konyaspor Konyaspor XI

Konyaspor XI: Serkan Kirinti, Nejc Skubic, Ali Turan, Marin Anicic, Alper Uludag, Jens Jonsson, Marko Jevtovic, Omer Ali Sahiner (Levan Shengelia), Deni Milosevic (Volkan Findikli), Faruku Miya, Riad Bajic (Amir Hadziahmetovic)

Substitutes: Ertuğrul Taşkıran, Mücahit Atalay, Selim Ay, Mücahit Can, Ali Yaşar, Ferhat Öztorun, Erdon Daci