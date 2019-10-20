Uganda Cranes made light work of Burundi as they defeated the hosts 3-0 at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo to earn a slot at the Chan finals due in Cameroon next year.

Fahad Bayo, Viane Ssekajugo and Allan Okello scored for the Cranes on the day but how did each player perform on the day?

Charles Lukwago 7.0: Had only one good save to make as Burundi didn’t threaten as much. His ball distribution was nice.

Paul Willa 7.0: Rarely involved in the first half as the right side was rarely used by the Cranes but had an assist for Viane Ssekajugo goal after the break.

Mustafa Kizza 7.0: Decent going forward but his deliveries not as classic as he is accustomed to.

John Revita 8.0: A joy to watch as he made defending look an ordinary job. His touches were classic and often initiated attacks from defence.

Halid Lwaliwa 7.0: A solid performance from the day’s skipper. He thwarted all the threat be it aerial and read the game nicely.

Yusuf Ssozi 7.0: Nervous start on his full debut but rarely put a foot wrong. His positional sense and combination with Kasozi was a joy to watch.

Nicholas Kasozi 8.5: A herculean performance and slowly becoming one of the best defensive midfielders in the country. Heavily involved in both halves and added a little bit of flare to his game.

Allan Okello 7.5: Arguably his best game in national team colours capped with a fine strike to stretch the lead beyond Burundi’s reach.

Mike Mutyaba 7.5: The experienced attacker was a menace to the opponents whenever he was on the ball. His confidence, calmness and trickery on the ball often got the fans off their seats. Unfortunate to miss on the score sheet.

Shafik Kagimu 6.0: Static for most parts of the time he was on the pitch although he had a few decent touches.

Fahad Bayo 6.5: He opened the scoring with a forward’s finish but was a culprit for missing two very good chances. He could have done better.

Substitutes

Bright Anukani 6.0: He was an improvement on Kagimu after he replaced him in the second half.

Viane Ssekajugo 7.0: A good finish for his second international goal in as many caps. The run, control and ability to beat the keeper were all exquisite.

Daniel Sserunkuma 5.0: Replaced Bayo midway the second half and did well.