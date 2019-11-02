2019 Entebbe Golf Open

Overall winner:

Jastas Madoya (Kenya) – 70, 66, 71, 68 (275)

Kenyan professional golfer Jastas Madoya is the overall winner of the 2019 Castle Lite Entebbe Golf Open.

The Naivasha based golfer, a member at the Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort returned a combined – 8 score of 275 strokes over four rounds in 72 holes at the par 71 lakeside golfing facility in Entebbe.

How Madoya won

Madoya, also a pastor with the Kings Outreach Church ministries saved tallied 1 – under 70 on day one, 5- under 66 during round two, level par on the third round and finalized with 2 – under 69 to topple 21 other professionals who made the cut on day two.

Thinus Maritz/Sunshine Tour/Gallo Images Jastas “Pastor” Madoya

Over the four days, Madoya, like the rest of the other professionals who played four rounds covered 26736 yards (6684 yards per every 18 holes).

The soft-spoken golfer recorded a total of 19 birdies over the four rounds. In the first two days, he scored 6 birdies apiece and lowered to three on the third day before winding up with four birdies on the final day.

He was 7 strokes better of the second-placed Dismas Anyonyi Indiza who totaled 283 gross in four rounds.

Uganda’s Herman Mutawe was third overall with 284 gross.

Day one leader Robson Chinhoi from Zimbabwe and Kenyan Kopan Timbe tied on the fourth slot for 285 strokes apiece.

Position six also witnessed a tie with 286 strokes between Snow Greg and another Kenyan, CJ Wangai.

Uganda’s Silver Opio (289) settled for eighth as Ronald Rugumayo, also a Ugandan finished 9th overall with 290.

The top ten positions were jointly shared by Deo Akope (Uganda) and David Wakhu (Kenya) for 292 strokes apiece.

22 professionals had made the treasured cut after two rounds and shared the Shs 40M total kitty staked by the sponsors.

In total, a combined 56 number of professionals from Uganda, Kenya, Senegal, and Zimbabwe initially teed off on day one.

This year, the Entebbe Open became part of the prestigious Safari Golf Tours.

The gross category and subsidiary events also played side by side with the professional event will climax by Saturday evening.

Final Leaderboard after four rounds (All Those who made the cut):

1 – Jastas Madoya (Kenya) – 70, 66, 71, 68 (275)

2 – Dismas Anyonyi Indiza (Kenya) – 73, 72, 69, 69 (283)

3 – Herman Mutawe (Uganda) – 70, 69, 74, 71 (284)

T4 – Kopan Timbe (Kenya) – 66, 76, 72, 71 (285)

Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe) – 64, 75, 75, 71 (285)

T6 – Snow Greg (Kenya) – 71, 72, 74, 69 (286)

CJ Wangai (Kenya) – 71, 70, 73, 72 (286)

8 – Silver Opio (Uganda) – 66, 79, 74, 70 (289)

9 – Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda) – 74, 70, 75, 71 (290)

T10 – Deo Akope (Uganda) – 72, 74, 74, 72 (292)

David Wakhu (Kenya) – 72, 71, 74, 75 (292)

12 – Tony Omuli (Kenya) – 71, 74, 73, 75 (293)

T13- Kenneth Bollo (Kenya) – 69, 78, 72, 75 (294)

David Amooti Kamulindwa (Uganda) – 73, 74, 72 (219)

T15- John Karichu Mathiaka (Kenya) – 73, 75, 73, 74 (295)

Edwin Mudanyi (Kenya) – 78, 70, 73, 74 (295)

T17 – Samba Niang (Senegal) – 75, 71, 76, 74 (296)

Phillip Kasozi (Uganda) – 75, 72, 73, 76 (296)

Henry Lujjah (Uganda) – 75, 72, 73, 76 (296)

T20 – Brian Toolit (Uganda) – 73, 75, 75, 75 (298)

Hesbon Kutwa (Kenya) – 74, 73, 73, 78 (298)

22 – Erick Obura Ooko (Kenya) – 76, 69, 77, 80 (302)