CAF Confederation Cup | Return Leg | Sunday 3rd November 2019

Paradou A.C (Algeria) Vs KCCA (Uganda) | Aggregate Score: 0- 0

Stade du 5 Juillet 1962, Algiers (10 PM)

Uganda’s Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Algerian opposition Paradou A.C will face off in the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup play off at the Stade du 5 Julillet 1962 in the capital city, Algiers on Sunday night.

The first leg in Kampala ended all square with both sides failing to find the back of the net at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo last Sunday.

Ahead of the return leg, the two sides kick start from square one, and equally have good chances of progress to the CAF Confederation Cup group stages.

KCCA needs a scoring draw or any outright victory for success whilst a goal-less draw still will push the game into post match penalties.

The Ugandan reigning champions traveled to Algeria on Thursday aboard Emirates Airlines with a stop over in Dubai and arrived the following day safely.

The 13 time Uganda Premier League champions have since held two successful training sessions at the Stade du 5 Juillet, which is also an artificial surface, like Lugogo.

The successful winner on aggregate will qualify to the treasured group stages of the tournament.

Everyone has had A good recovery and we are prepared to do our best to make it happen Allan Okello, KCCA midfielder

All the players are in good condition and no injuries. so we expect them to play well Mike Hillary Mutebi, KCCA Manager

KCCA FC Delegation in Algeria:

Players

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (Captain) and Jamil Malyamungu

Charles Lukwago (Captain) and Jamil Malyamungu Defenders : Peter Magambo, Eric Ssenjobe, Samuel Kato, Fillbert Obenchan, Mustafa Kizza, Herbert Achai, Hassan Musana, Musa Ramathan

: Peter Magambo, Eric Ssenjobe, Samuel Kato, Fillbert Obenchan, Mustafa Kizza, Herbert Achai, Hassan Musana, Musa Ramathan Midfielders: Muzamiru Mutyaba, Abubakar Gift Ali, Nicholas Kasozi, Simon Peter Serunkuma, Allan Okello

Muzamiru Mutyaba, Abubakar Gift Ali, Nicholas Kasozi, Simon Peter Serunkuma, Allan Okello Forwards: Mike Mutyaba, Sadat Anaku, Jackson Nunda

Technical team:

Manager: Mike Hilary Mutebi

Mike Hilary Mutebi Assistant Coach : Morley Byekwaso

: Morley Byekwaso First Team Coach: Badru Kaddu

Badru Kaddu Goalkeepers’ coach : Daniel Kiwanuka

: Daniel Kiwanuka Coach: Jackson Magera

Paradou A.C Probable XI: Toufik (GK), Bouchina (Captain), Redjem, Kadri, Hamza, Adem, Boubatta, Ghorab, Guenanoui, Douar, Bouzok

All First Leg Results:

27.10.2019: Conakry Horoya (Guinea) 4-2 Bandari (Kenya)

27.10.2019 Mwanza Young Africans (Tanzania) 1-2 Pyramids (Egypt)

27.10.2019 Aba Enyimba (Nigeria) 2-0 TS Galaxy (South Africa)

27.10.2019 Kampala KCCA (Uganda) 0-0 Paradou (Algeria)

27.10.2019 Nairobi Gor Mahia (Kenya) 1-1 Motema Pembe (DR Congo)

27.10.2019 Maputo UD Songo (Mozambique) 1-2 Bidvest Wits (South Africa)

27.10.2019 N’djamena Elect Sport (Chad) 0-1 Djoliba (Bamako)

27.10.2019 Lusaka Green Eagles (Zambia) 1-1 HUSA (Morocco)

27.10.2019 Malabo Cano Sport (Equatorial Guinea) 1-3 Zanaco (Zambia)

27.10.2019 Antananarivo Fosa Juniors (Madagascar) 2-0 RS Berkane (Morocco)

27.10.2019 Victoria Cote d’Or (Seychelles) 0-4 El Masry (Egypt)

27.10.2019 Lome ASC Kara (Togo) 2-1 Rangers (Nigeria)

27.10.2019 Nouakchott Nouadhibou (Mauritania) 2-0 Triangle (Zimbabwe)

27.10.2019 Alexandria El Nasr (Libya) 2-2 Proline (Uganda)

*27.10.2019 Kumasi Kotoko (Ghana) vs San Pedro (Cote d’Ivoire)