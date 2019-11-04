Uganda Premier League (Match Day 12):

Tuesday, 5th November 2019: Onduparaka Vs BUL

*At Green Light Stadium, Arua (4:30 PM)

The Uganda Premier League returns with a couple of games lined up at the different venues on Tuesday, 5th November 2019.

Giant killers Onduparaka entertains BUL at the Green Light Stadium in the first of batch of the matches for match day 12.

After falling 1-0 away to Bright Stars on Saturday at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru, Onduparaka who are christened as the “Catarpillars” will return home with all the anger to make a statement.

BUL, on the other hand shall be eager to build on their 2-0 home win over newcomers Kyetume last Saturday.

Four points separate the two clubs with BUL in second place having accumulated 23 points as Onduparaka sits third with 19 points.

Key talking points:

Prior to the battle between these two clubs, there is need to highlight the potentiality of either sides first.

Onduparaka’s strength at home could be justified from the recent 3-0 victory over troubled Tooro United as well as holding the current table leaders, Vipers to a non scoring draw.

However, they have not been a consistent party like over the previous seasons since they have suffered a 2-0 home to URA this term.

BUL, on the other hand has proved to a giant killer of sorts, embarrassing last year’s league winners KCCA 3-0 at their FUFA Technical Center fortress and humbling Tooro United 2-1 away at the St Paul’s Seminary play ground in Fort Portal.

That said, the two clubs have good managers whose planning and excellent game reading antics have never been in question.

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi at Onduparaka and BUL’s Peter Onen are two former Uganda Cranes’ internationals who have built a legacy on how to prepare their sides, spy on the opposition as well superbly read the game as it progresses.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Charles Livingstone Mbabazi

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Peter Onen, head coach at BUL

It goes without a saying therefore, how the respective sides line up on Tuesday afternoon, the alternations as the game moves will largely be of significance and could dictate the final result by close of business.

Key players:

Denis Okot Oola, a roving right back formerly at Onduparaka is now one of the most important players at team BUL. Against his immediate past club, Okot will be key in the game.

Other BUL players of substance include the on-form Robert Mukongotya, Richard Wandyaka, Deogratious Ojok, Charles Ssebutinde, Godfrey Akol, goalkeeper Sanon Mulabi, James Otim and Musa “Simba” Esenu, among others.

The home side, fresh from nursing that 1-0 loss to Bright Stars will console self through the spirited players at their disposal.

On-form goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa, Gadafi Wahabu, Rashid Okocha, Vitalis Tabu, Samson Ceaser Okhuti and Julius Malingumu among others are special players for Onduparaka.

Add to the 12th man in the stands, Onduparaka players will be advantaged to soldier on and deliver the goods home.

Victory for either side will help them play catch up with run away leaders, Vipers who host coach-less Wakiso Giants at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on the same day.

Meanwhile, Express will face Maroons on the same day at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru during a lunch time kick off (starting 1 PM).