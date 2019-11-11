Less than twenty four hours after axing experienced Paul Nkata, Mbarara City have reinstated the man he replaced, Brian Ssenyondo as coach.

Ssenyondo was acting head coach for two and half months at the club under the title of assistant coach before he was axed and sarcastically handed the Junior team role at the club.

He offered to leave the club with Nkata taking over but after just 21 days, he bounces back as the head coach at least for now.

“He is back and even preparing to conduct morning training ahead of the visit of Onduparaka,” a source close to the team told Kawowo Sports on Monday.

Under Ssenyondo, the Ankole Lions finished third in the pre-season Pilsner Super Eight tournament although he managed only one win in five league games.

The 26 year old was axed following a 2-2 draw away to Vipers, days after his side lost 3-2 to Express FC at Luzira.

His first task will be a home tie against Onduparaka on Tuesday November 12.