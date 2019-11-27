Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) through the competitions disciplinary panel has tasked Maroons Football Club to present their own defence in the petition filed by Vipers Sports Club concerning the fielding of an ineligible player during match 102 when the Prisons entity hosted Vipers on Friday 22nd November 2019 at Luzira Prisons Grounds.

In the aforementioned match, it is alleged that Maroons used goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo who had acquired three yellow cards and therefore could not be allowed allowed to feature against Vipers.

The game ended one goal apiece with Fahad Bayo’s second half penalty neutralizing Fred Amaku’s opener.

The panel chairman Deo Mutabazi has written to the club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to present evidence (documents) within 24 hours.

“We are herewith opening disciplinary proceedings against Maroons FC for a possible violation of the before mentioned articles. We hereby invite your club to provide us with a statement and or any documentary evidence considered as relevant for the matter within 24 hours. Should your club fail to submit a statement within the stipulated time, the FUFA Competitions Panel will decide on the case using the file in its possession.” Deo Mutabazi wrote to Maroons FC.

Mutabazi’s statement in full:

In accordance with the previously mentioned document, it appears that Maroons FC fielded an ineligible player in the names of Sebwalunnyo Hannington. The allegation is premised on the fact that the aforementioned player had accumulated three yellow cards in the previous matches and was thus ineligible to play. In view of the above, we would like to draw your attention to the contents of article 29(9) of the FUFA Competitions rules which establish that. “A player who accumulates three (3) bookings (cautions) in a league and mixed-format competition shall automatically become an ineligible player for the next one physically played match”. In addition, art. 19 (19) of the FUFA Competitions Rules establishes that, “A Club that fields an ineligible player shall lose the match by forfeiture to the opposing team.” FUFA Disciplinary Panel Statement

Should it be proved beyond reasonable doubt that indeed Ssebwalunyo was fielded with the three cautions against Vipers, then Maroons stand to lose two points since the game had ended in a draw and the club shall be levied a fine.

That stated, Vipers will accumulate two more points to consolidate grip at the summit of the Uganda Premier League table standings.