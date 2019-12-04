No sooner had Buganda Province lost 4-2 to Bukedi in the quarter final of the FUFA Drum 2019 duel than they rushed to the boardroom to seek justice.

The reigning champions who suffered their second loss at the new format of the quarter finals (lost 1-0 to hosts Acholi) are as good as eliminated despite having yet another game to play against Tooro in Lira on Thursday.

But, a miracle could befall Buganda in case their case against Bukedi for fielding Yeseri Waibi is passed in the affirmative.

He was among the unused substitutes for Busoga in their 3-0 victory against Bugisu during the official FUFA Drum opening match 24th February 2018 at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe in Jinja (Hamis Tibita, Richard Wandyaka and Joel Madondo scored).

Waibi is a left back who also features for Star Times Uganda Premier League club, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club.

Buganda Football Association chairman Andrew Kaweesa confirmed they had filed the case to the FUFA disciplinary panel.

“We have filed a case against Bukedi for fielding Yeseri Waibi who had earlier played for Busoga in the same FUFA Drum tournament last year. The rules are very clear that a player can only play for one given province unless under special considerations by the FUFA Executive Committee” Kaweesa stated.

Buganda plays Tooro in their last game of the 2019 quarter finals at the new Akii Bua Stadium in Lira.

In the same group, hosts Acholi will face Bukedi at the Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu.

Bukedi XI (3rd December 2019): Derrick Emukule (G.K), Stephen Othieno, Yeseri Waibi, Edward Kabona,Benon Tahomera, Ibrahim Pengere, Iddi Babu, Fredison Gwoto, David Owori, Cosia Waiswa, Ibra Nsiimbe

Subs: Patrick Wafula, Andrew Kiwanuka, Aaron Okoth, Raymond Othieno, Isaac Kisujju, Paul Ddumba, Ronald Otti

Head coach: Abbey Kikomeko Bogere

Busoga XI Vs Bugisu (24th February 2018): Muhammed Didi (G.K), Jimmy Kuluba, Allan Munaba, Livingstone Mulondo, Isaac Isinde (Captain), Jerome Kirya, David Bagoole, Dan Shabena, Patrick Crespo Asiku, Amis Tibita, Aggrey Madoi

Subs: Mathias Muwanga (G.K), Wilson Makuro, Joel Madondo, Mark Bamukyaye, Richard Wandyaka, George Kasonko, Anthony Mayanja, Yeseri Waibi, Braize Nkolo

Head coach: Charles Ayiekho Lukula