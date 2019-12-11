CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup 2019 (Group A):

Burundi 1-2 Djibouti

Djibouti Eritrea 0-2 Uganda

Djibouti overcame Burundi 2-1 during match nine at the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup group A contest at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo on Wednesday.

Mahdi Houssein scored a brace in the mid-afternoon game watched by a small crowd.

Landry Ndikumana netted the lone goal for Burundi.

Mahdi got the game opener on 11 minutes. Three minutes later Ndikumana brought the game level as the first half ended one goal apiece.

On the 70th minute mark, Mahdi scored from a successful penalty following an handball call sending Fabien Mutombora the wrong way for the second goal.

This was Burundi’s third loss on the trot following earlier defeats to hosts Uganda and Eritrea.

Burundi thus gets eliminated despite having another game to play, against Somalia.

Meanwhile, the second game in group A in the evening witnessed hosts Uganda Cranes qualify to the semi-finals with a 2-0 win against Eritrea.

Nicholas Kasozi and Mustafa Kizza’s penalty won the day for Johnathan McKinstry’s charges.

Uganda now joins group B team, Kenya who booked their semi-final berth on Tuesday.

Team Line Ups:

Burundi XI: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Eric Ndizeye, Landry Ndikumana, Danny Edric Kagabo Urasenga, Aime Gakiza Nyandwi, Abedi Bigirimana, Issa Hakizimana, Abdul Amini, Olivier Dusabe, Raoul Vyamungo, Rachid Leon Narerimana (Captain)

Subs: Rukundo Onesime (G.K), Iddy Saida Juma, Mousa Muryango, Issa Hubert Nsabimana, Chancel Ndaye, Iddy Muselemu, Elphase Ndayisenga, Jean Claude Ndarusanze

Head coach: Alain Olivier Niyungeko (Burundi)

Djibouti XI: Innocent Mbonihaukoye (G.K), Ahmed Youssouf, Mohamed Salem, Abdoulkader Djama, Mohamed Bourhan (Captain), Ali Youssouf, Mahdi Hossein, Hamza Abdi, Siad Yabe, Hassan Warsama

Subs: Mohamed Haroun, Kassim Abdourahman, Abdi Nasradin (G.K), Mohamed Fouad, Adeleh Ali (G.K), Fahmi Moussa, Hassan Moussa, Saleh Bourhan

Head Coach: Julien Mette (Djibouti)