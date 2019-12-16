Tuesday December 17, 2019

Uganda vs Tanzania – KCCA stadium, Lugogo 3.45pm

Uganda Cranes take on Tanzania’s Kilimanjaro Stars for a 22nd time in Cecafa history at KCCA stadium, Lugogo with either targeting a place in the finals.

The Cranes come into the game with a decent record against their rivals winning 13 games against three losses and five stalemates.

On top of that, they have won all their group games topping Group A while Tanzania could only afford one win in three games qualifying as the second placed team behind leaders in Group B, Kenya.

Jonathan McKinstry, the Cranes coach says his team is ready for the showdown but urged them to produce their best on the day.

“Honestly, as a footballing nation, they are very competitive and we know we have to produce our best performance if we are to win tomorrow,” said McKinstry. “If we are not at our best, then Tanzania has quality players that can punish us but we are focused on putting up a good performance and if we do that, we shall go through,” he added.

His opposite number Juma Mgunda also admits Uganda are favourites but his side will give it a fight and try to go to the finals.

“We respect [Uganda] as a team and we know they are the host team,” he told Goal.com. “I know they start as favourites, but we will fight them until the end, we will not fear them, I know their fans will rally behind them but we will give our best to reach the final,” he continued.

Key Players

Charles Lukwago, Allan Okello and Bright Anukani will return to the starting eleven after being rested for the past two games and will be vital as well as forward Fahad Bayo.

Tanzania will rely on the experienced duo of Kelvin Yondani and goalie Aishi Manula with Ditram Ntchimbi leading the hunt for goals.