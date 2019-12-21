Grand Mug of Mugs & Danny Nkata Memorial Golf Tourney:

Saturday, December 21, 2019

At Entebbe Golf Club

There is a bold reason and every justification why sportsmen and particularly golfers in Uganda celebrate the life and legacy of Danny Nkata.

Nkata is a legend of sorts in Uganda’s sports archives. First, he was the first black referee (south of the Sahara) to be registered by the world’s body, Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA).

Secondly, Nkata is arguably regarded as the first Ugandan to play golf, a sport which hitherto was predominately “belonged” to the white communities back in the days, also served as Hon Secretary General of the Uganda Football Association (UFA) and the Uganda Golf Union.

Nkata was key in the design of the current shape of the mesmerizing dog-legged Entebbe Golf Course with eye catching sand and water hazards.

Upon that rich background, management at Entebbe Golf Club baptized the par-5- hole-18 as the “Danny Nkata Munyagwa Wabiri Trial” in celebration of the legend.

For this reason, the golfing fraternity converges every December at the 1903 founded lake side par 71 Entebbe Golf Club to celebrate the good deeds and service with a prestigious tournament dubbed as “Danny Nkata Memorial Golf Championship” which also doubles as the grand mug of mugs tournament.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Suzan Nkata Mubiru, daughter to the legendary Danny Nkata. Nkata senior was the first FIFA Referee south of the Sahara and one of the first black golfers in Uganda. He also designed the current shape of Entebbe Golf Club. Nkata died in the year 2004 aged 74 years.

In here, the monthly mugs tournaments held year-long at Entebbe Golf Club count for the overall prizes won by the best male and female golfers in the calendar year.

Coming to the last monthly mug, Ali Juuko (586 Nett) and Rita Akot Apell (584 Nett) lead the overall men and female standings respectively.

Juuko is two strokes better of Robbins Mweheire and 9 strokes off Peter Apell.

Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Tycoon Ali Juuko who owns Entebbe’s posh entertainment hub Street Club leads the male standings coming to the last event of the golf business in Entebbe,

Rita Apell is leader in the women catergory ahead of Irene Nakalembe (596 Nett) and Maxi Byenkya (606 Nett).

Oscar Ssemawere, vice chairman at the Entebbe club beams with excitement ahead of this year ending championship.

“This is the grand mug of mugs that also doubles as the Danny Nkata Memorial championship. We expect a big field of golfers with good competition anticipated because all the top 10 golfers per gender will smile home with prizes from our sponsors, there is a big 19th hole party and fireworks as usual, then endless entertainment” Ssemawere assured.

©Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Fire Works over the skies of Entebbe Golf Club after a previous Grand Mug of Mugsn tournament last year

Yes, in every edition that this championship has been crowned, the famous lively 19th hole experience is a breathe-taking moment with entertainment as fireworks lights up the Entebbe skies to celebrate the year long grueling golf series as well as usher in the virgin 2020.

Also, by the close of business, there are rewards to Entebbe club staff, loyal members, sponsors and other supportive partners.

The beer Castle Lite that has often been switched as the Entebbe-Lite will be served from start to finish.

Other sponsors that have labored with the club include JBG, Banking partners Absa, Time Cop Security, Britam Insurance among others.

At least over 100 golfers are expected at the 2019 season ending golf tournament where participants will cut across the different golf clubs in Uganda.

Monthly Mugs (Current Standings – minus December Event)

Men:

Ali Juuko (586 Nett)

Robbins Mweheire (588 Nett)

Peter Apell (595 Nett)

Ladies: