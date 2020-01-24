Uganda Cup – Round of 64:

Friday, 24th January 2020 Results:

Lugazi Municipal 0-4 URA

URA Catda 0-2 KCCA

KCCA Soroti 0-4 Kansai Plascon

Kansai Plascon Mvara Boys 1 (4) – 1 (2) BUL

BUL Chimpanzee 2 (0) – 2 (3) Nyamityobora

Nyamityobora Fire Fire 0-1 Light SSS

Light SSS FHL 0 (4) – 0 (1) Ndejje University

Ndejje University Free Stars 2-0 Saviours

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) had a memorable return to the Mehta Stadium where they previously held their home matches before switching to Namboole and now at the Arena of Visions in Bombo, Ndejje.

The tax collectors’ funded club humbled Buganda regional side Lugazi Municipal 4-0 in a one sided Uganda Cup round of 64 duel on Friday.

Fast paced winger Michael Birungi, skipper Shafik Kagimu, midfielder Said Kyeyune and the on colour striker Cromwell Abang Rwothomio found the goals for the visitors.

Birungi opened the scoring off Kagimu’s delivery in the 21st minute.

Rwothomio and Kagimu found the second and third goals at the stroke of half time for a comfortable 3-0 lead heading to the mandatory mid-way recess.

Kyeyune capped the icing on the already baked cake, 12 minutes from full time off another Kagimu assist.

Rwothomio has now scored four goals in the previous four matches, all of which have been victories for Sam Ssimbwa’s side since the kick off for the second round.

The “one team, one dream” side now progresses to the round of 32 and will eagerly await for the draw in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club beat Kampala regional side CATDA 2-0 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

A rare goal from defender John Revita and another by debutant Moses Aliro inspired Mike Mutebi’s coached side.

Elsewhere, FUFA Big league outfit Kansai Plascon, a side coached by CAF “B” licenced Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza humiliated Soroti Football Club 4-0 at the Soroti play-ground.

Allan Oryek, Osuman Mutumba and January signing Hakim “Kilu” Ssekitto (two goals) gave the painters’ side to a memorable victory.

Jinja based BUL lost 4-2 in post-match penalties to Mvara Boys at the PTC play ground in Arua.

Normal time had ended one all goal apiece before the tense shoot out.

Gabriel Matata gave the home side the lead and the visitors who are coached by former Uganda Cranes midfielder Peter Onen found the equalizer through Richard Wandyaka.

In the shoot-out, Wilson Makuro and James Otim missed for BUL as Mvara Boys scored all their kicks.

BUL joined Vipers (knocked out by lowly Kajjansi United), Onduparaka and Busoga United as the top flight clubs so far to be dumped out of this knock out tournament.

Bundibundyo based Chimpanzee fell out 3-0 in post-match penalties to FUFA Big League outfit Nyamityobora at the Ntandi play-ground.

Normal time of this tie had ended 2 all.

At the Kyambogo College playground, home side Fire Fire lost 1-0 to FUFA Big league club,Light SSS.

Away in Moyo, home side FHL shocked Ndejje University 4-1 in post-match penalties since normal time had ended goal-less at the Illi Valley Ground

Mukono based Free Stars, a regional side overcame visiting Saviours (FUFA Big League) 2-0 at the UCU Ground, Mukono.

The round of 64 matches continues through on Saturday and will wind down on Sunday.

The Uganda Cup tournament is knock out in nature and the winner earns a ticket to play at the CAF Confederations Cup.

Proline is the reigning champion.

Other results:

Monday:

Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City

Tuesday:

Katwe United 1-2 Proline

Proline StarLight 2-3 Tooro United

Tooro United Kiryandongo Town Council 1-3 Kigezi Homeboyz

Wednesday:

Kajjansi United 1 (8) – 1 (7) Vipers

Vipers Busia Young 2-1 Busoga United

Busoga United Bugamba 1-0 Onduparaka

Thursday

Koboko Rising Stars 0-1 Bright Stars

Bright Stars Super Eagles 1-4 SC Villa

SC Villa Six O’clock 1 (2) – 1 (4) Kitara

Kitara Ggaba 0 (1) – 0 (3) Kiboga Young (Mbale Heroes)

Kiboga Young (Mbale Heroes) Young Elephants 0 (1) – 0 (4) Maroons

Up-coming Games (Round of 64):

Saturday, 25th January:

Admin Vs Police – Paya Primary School ground, Tororo

Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa

Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Primary School, Kumi

Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground

Sunday, 26th January: