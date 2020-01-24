At a time Tanzanian captain Ally Mbwana Samatta penned a lucrative deal at English Premier League club, Everton, another East African youngster Wilkens Ochieng from Kenya has joined a top football club in Belgium, Brugge.

Ochieng, 16, is a Kenya U-17 forward who is managed by J & S IFM group.

Ochieng inked a two and a half year contract to join Club Brugge from the club’s youth system.

“We are glad to be part of this beautiful moment. Congratulations on signing your well-deserved 2.5 year professional contract at Club Brugge, Wilkins Ochieng” J & S IFM management group tweeted.

Ochieng scored a screamer for Belgian side Club Brugge to help them U19 secure a 2-0 victory over PSG U19 in a UEFA Youth League engagement.

His pace, ball control and shooting abilities with either feet are all key attributes of his game.

Meanwhile, Kenya Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama is highly linked for a move from Tottenham Hot Spurs to Club Brugge in Belgium.