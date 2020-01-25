Uganda Cup – Round of 64:

Friday, 24th January 2020 Results:

• Mvara Boys 1 (4) – 1 (2) BUL

• Catda 0-2 KCCA

• Lugazi Municipal 0-4 URA

• Soroti 0-4 Kansai Plascon

• Chimpanzee 2 (0) – 2 (3) Nyamityobora

• Fire Fire 0-1 Light SSS

• FHL 0 (4) – 0 (1) Ndejje University

• Free Stars 2-0 Saviours

Jinja based Uganda Premier League club BUL FC was eliminated from the on-going Uganda Cup by West Nile regional outfit Mvara Boys on Friday.

BUL lost 4-2 during the post-match penalties at the PTC play ground in Arua.

Normal time had ended one all goal apiece before the tense shoot out.

Gabriel Matata gave the home side the lead before the visitors who are coached by former Uganda Cranes midfielder Peter Onen found the equalizer through Richard Wandyaka to force a shoot out.

In the post-match penalties, Wilson Makuro and James Otim faltered for BUL as Mvara Boys shot to perfection.

Onen’s side has now extended their win-less run to four games since the start of 2020.

They have previously lost to Bright Stars (1-0), URA (3-1) and 2-0 to Maroons, all in the Uganda Premier League.

BUL joined the other three culprits in the same division (the others are Vipers, Onduparaka and Busoga United) to be dumped out of this knock out championship.

Vipers were eliminated by Buganda regional side Kajjansi United, 8-7 in post-match penalties after normal time ended one goal apiece at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Onduparaka lost 1-0 away to Bugamba in Western Uganda and Busoga United got dumped out by Busia United 2-1 away in Busia.

Meanwhile, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club out-witted

Kampala regional side CATDA 2-0 the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Friday.

John Revita and debutant Moses Aliro scored for KCCA.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) easily overcame Lugazi Municipal 4-0 on their return to the Mehta stadium in Lugazi.

Winger Michael Birungi, captain Shafik Kagimu, midfielder Said Kyeyune and the on form forward Cromwell Rwothomio netted for Sam Ssimbwa’s side.

Kansai Plascon humbled Soroti Football Club 4-0 at the Soroti play-ground.

Osman Mutumba, Allan Oryek and a brace from new signing Hakim “Kilu” Ssekitto guided Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza’s side.

Bundibundyo based Chimpanzee fell out 3-0 in post-match penalties to FUFA Big League outfit Nyamityobora at the Ntandi play-ground.

Normal time of this tie had ended 2 all.

At the Kyambogo College playground, home side Fire Fire lost 1-0 to FUFA Big league club,Light SSS.

Away in Moyo, home side FHL shocked Ndejje University 4-1 in post-match penalties since normal time had ended goal-less at the Illi Valley Ground

Mukono based Free Stars, a regional side overcame visiting Saviours (FUFA Big League) 2-0 at the UCU Ground, Mukono.

The round of 64 matches continues through on Saturday and will wind down on Sunday.

The Uganda Cup tournament is knock out in nature and the winner earns a ticket to play at the CAF Confederations Cup.

Proline is the current cup holder.

Other results:

Monday:

• Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City

Tuesday:

• Katwe United 1-2 Proline

• StarLight 2-3 Tooro United

• Kiryandongo Town Council 1-3 Kigezi Homeboyz

Wednesday:

• Kajjansi United 1 (8) – 1 (7) Vipers

• Busia Young 2-1 Busoga United

• Bugamba 1-0 Onduparaka

Thursday:

• Koboko Rising Stars 0-1 Bright Stars

• Super Eagles 1-4 SC Villa

• Six O’clock 1 (2) – 1 (4) Kitara

• Ggaba 0 (1) – 0 (3) Kiboga Young (Mbale Heroes)

• Young Elephants 0 (1) – 0 (4) Maroons

Up-coming Games (Round of 64):

Saturday, 25th January:

• Admin Vs Police – Paya Primary School ground, Tororo

• Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa

• Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Primary School, Kumi

• Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground

Sunday, 26th January:

• St Marys Vs Express – Nabweru

• Kigezi Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Ground

• Dove Vs New Villa – Katusabe Ground, Masindi

• Gadafi Vs MYDA – Gadafi Ground, Jinja

• U-Touch Vs Water – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

• Luweero United Vs Doves All Stars – Kasaala Ground, Luweero

• Spartans Vs Paidha Black Angels – Mashariki Ground, Katale (Off Entebbe road)