To say that Onduparaka Football Club is a breeding ground for a couple of other Uganda Premier League clubs is never a trivialization.

There is much that meets the ordinary brain at the manner and rate how this West Nile based club is losing their key players in the previous three seasons.

In this current secondary transfer window, Onduparaka has lost yet another key player in midfielder Gaddafi Wahabu to Wakiso Giants.

Wahabu joined roving right back Jeriga Atendele at Wakiso Giants as left footed winger Vitalis Tabu and Muhammed Dudu (both at BUL) as well as goalkeeper Charles Ssekyewa; all in this less busy January window.

Apparently, all the players aforementioned have departed the club at no cost but rather as free agents because of breach of their employment contracts.

First it was their former captain, Muhammed “Jaggarson” Shaban who left under a lot of push and pull factors to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

Shaban was followed by Rashid Toha, right back Aggrey Kirya (Bright Stars), goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato (Bright Stars), Viane Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants), Rashid Muhammed (Mbarara City), Fred Agandu (SC Villa), Denis Okot Oola (BUL), Ceaser Olega (Maroons) and the bow legged midfielder Gadafi Gadihno (Mbarara City).

Besides the players, the club has also lost members of the technical wing.

Veteran tactician Leo Adraa left for rivals Paidha Black Angels, goalkeeping coach Moses Oloya to Vipers, Ssempigi (Mbarara City), Asaph Mwebaze (resigned) as Wakiso Giants took the duo of Charles Living Mbabazi and goalkeeping coach Ssenyonjo.

To generate a list of all the above personnel, it is imperative to conclude that indeed Onduparaka is a poaching zone for the 15 other clubs in the league following this exodus of their players and technical persons.

Wahabu, an intelligent midfielder penned a three year deal at the Purple Sharks and he had been one of the longest serving players at Onduparaka (spent six and a half years) at the club.

Scorer of three goals since his return from a career threatening injury, Gadafi Wahabu has been a great team leader as well to the Onduparaka family.

A quick probe into the massive exodus of Onduparaka players to other clubs in the Uganda Premier League is first to seek for greener fodder as the conditions at their treasured club had become unpalatable.

“We are aging and have been working under very tough conditions. At the end of the day, our families pose so many questions, what are we earning yet we spend almost many hours away from home” a player who requested not to be mentioned disclosed.

By and large, current Onduparaka’s situation at hand is a key eye opener to many other sporting clubs (football and other disciplines inclusive) elsewhere in the country as regards planning and sound administration.

At the time being, all the credit still goes to the remaining crop of gallant players whom i tag as super heroes.

Despite the withering financial state of the club, they have persevered to push on as they are now in third place on the 16 team log with 30 points from 19 matches played thus far, the latest home victory being that 2-1 win against Busoga United on Tuesday evening.