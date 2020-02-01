Finally, the transfer of experienced striker Tony “10” Odur to Katwe United Football Club has come to pass.

The FUFA Big League outfit has for a long time been soul searching for the signature of the vastly tried and tested former Uganda Cranes forward.

For starters, Odur also played for several clubs as Bunamwaya (now Vipers) under two different spells, Express, KCCA, Nkana Red Stars in Zambia, Brabrand IF (Zambia) and was lately involved in a semi-professional stint in Malaysia.

At the start of the current 2019-2020 Big League season, Odur had been envisaged among the targets for Katwe United but he traveled to Malaysia to seek greener pastures.

Upon return after a short spell in the diaspora, the talks resumed and finally reaped fruits when a short term deal of six months was agreed upon.

“We welcome Tony Odur to Katwe United Football Club. He is here to help the club achieve its targets of being promoted to the top flight division” Hon. Allan “Bwiino” Ssewanyana, the president of Katwe United FC and MP for Makindye West in the national parliament attested to Kawowo Sports.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Tony “10” Odur in action at Express Football Club

He joins another experienced player veteran defender Habibu Kavuma (formerly at Bunamwaya, KCCA and SC Villa), towering midfielder Solomon Wafula and Katoito Pato.

Meanwhile, Katwe United confirmed the release of nine players who include Richard “Gazza” Kigozi, Kenneth Mudira, Joel Male, Ronald Sseku, Joshua Kariisa, Denis Ojara among others.

The second choice goalkeeper, Ali Mwerusi was allowed to re-join his parent club, KCCA Football Club to advance his professional career.

Katwe United is coached by Allan Kabonge Kivewala as they seek to better their first-round performance in the FUFA Big League.

Christened “Tuli Banyiivu”, Katwe United only managed a win in eight games with two draws as they lie bottom of the Elgon group in the FUFA Big League (second tier division).

They are already out of the Uganda Cup having lost 2-1 to the current cup holders Proline at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo during the round of 64.